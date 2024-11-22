Aaron Taylor-Johnson sets record straight on groundbreaking character rumours

Aaron Taylor-Johnson gets candid about upcoming role

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is finally addressing rumours about being cast as James Bond.

A production source opened up to BBC News about the rumours, noting that there was absolutely "no truth in the rumours."

Speaking to ComicBook in an exclusive interview, Taylor-Johnson was inquired about the role of Bond, drawing parallels between his new film Kraven the Hunter.

He told the outlet, "I think, you know, if that’s the thing you’re really into [Bond] and that’s the kind of movie you love, then you should come see this movie because the action in this is insane and super-exciting.

"So, yeah, honestly, I don’t think it would disappoint, brother."

This comes on the heels of speculation surrounding the actor's potential takeover of the iconic 007 role from Daniel Craig.

The Fall Guy actor previously expressed frustration over the question being repeated on multiple occasions.

In response to a question about portraying the role of Bond, he told the Associated Press at the red carpet, "You sick of asking the question?"

On professional front, the actor has devoted a specific portion of his life to the franchise.