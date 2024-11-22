Ariana Grande takes fans behind-the-scenes of 'Wicked' singing process

Ariana Grande offers fans inside glimpse of recording process

Ariana Grande gives fans a glimpse into her impressive vocal work for the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked.

During an exclusive featurette, the 31-year-old, who recently turned the Wicked stage musical into a film, opened up about her and Cynthia Erivo's decision to sing their vocals live.

The One Last Time hitmaker said, “It was an immediate no-brainer for Cynthia and I. We both were like, ‘well, of course we’re singing live.’ There’s something special about what happens when music is live in a room.”

Meanwhile, director Jon M Chu also shared his stance on the occasion as he chimed in, adding, “You know, when we came into this movie we weren’t sure how much we were going to do live or not, but they are the best singers in the world and so every scene they have been singing live."

Erivo shared that she wanted her dialogues to be completely in sync, refusing to go ahead with the pre-recorded version.

She added, “We chose to sing live because it meant that we would be further connected to the words we were saying and to each other."

For the unversed, Wicked is slated for a general release starting Friday, November 22.