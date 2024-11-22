‘Wicked’ creators make special announcement on social media

Fans heap on praises for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo after 'Wicked'

Moviegoers are excitedly waiting for the sequel of Wicked after being amazed by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s performance in the recently released blockbuster.

However, fans have finally received a date to look forward to as the official Wicked Movie account on X, formerly Twitter, confirmed that the sequel will be released on November 21st, 2025.

The two-part feature film is adapted from the long-running and much-loved Broadway and West End musical.

Wicked has gotten raving reviews from the fans, with many of them sharing that they left the theatre in tears.

One such fan wrote on X, “I was sobbing... I will never get over these two [Cynthia and Ariana].”

Echoing the sentiment, another added, “This broke me! I will never be the same.”

A third chimed in, “This had me tearing up, they ate this so bad, I want part 2 NOW.”

This comes after the director of the film Director Jon M. Chu opened up to GamesRadar+ about the difficulty of portraying a major song Defying Gravity on-screen.

"The alternative was not possible, to be honest. We tried to make it into one movie, and you had to rip out songs and it became not Wicked. They had tried for 20 years to do that," the 45-year-old added.

The filmmaker explained, "The audience is more skeptical in a movie, and so the emotional turns for the actors and for the characters have to be very solid. So it came out of a necessity more than anything."