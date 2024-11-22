Cheryl plays key role in smooth One Direction reunion at Liam Payne’s funeral

Cheryl brought One Direction members and Liam Payne's family together hours after his funeral

Cheryl, reportedly, acted as peacemaker to ease "tensions" among the One Direction members at Liam Payne’s funeral.

According to the Daily Express, the Girls Aloud singer welcomed Liam's family and friends, including the One Direction boys, into a round marquee in the back garden of Liam's mansion near Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, hours after the History hitmaker was laid to rest.

On Wednesday, November 20, Cheryl, who was romantically involved with Liam from 2016 to 2018 and is the mother of his son, Bear, was joined by her Girls Aloud bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh at the private service to pay their respects to the father of Cheryl’s seven-year-old son.

Zayn Malik and the remaining One Direction members reportedly set aside their differences to attend the funeral, marking the band's first reunion in nearly a decade.

This was the first time all five members were in the same place since Zayn was notably absent when the four boys reunited following Louis Tomlinson's mother's death when he paid tribute to her in an emotional rendition on X Factor.

Though Daily Mail says the boys have "drifted apart" over time, Cheryl, 41, was there to help guide them through the emotional day.