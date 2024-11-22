Kristen Bell's husband Dax Shepard sparks fans frenzy: 'Unrecognisable'

Dax Shepard secretly records fans trying to recognise him, wife Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell's husband Dax Shepard opened up about hysterically funny moments he had, during an interaction with his fans.

The 49-year-old reminisced some funny incidents through clips and snaps, shared on Instagram.

Kristen and Dax found themselves seated beside some intrigued spectators, who went on scouring the internet and websites to identify the renowned celebrities.

The actor captioned the post, "This journey was insanely funny to witness. For the sake of time, this is heavily chopped down, but rest assured this exploration that started with a very general search ‘Romantic Movies’ took these sweet ladies a solid 13 minutes to refine."

“They were tenacious and stuck with it, and by God, they finally [figured] out why the people behind us were excited Kristen was there. Only to be topped by the greatest pay off of all time!!! Love, *Dak,” he added.

The hilarious caption came after the Hit and Run star saw a woman began surfing the romantic movies section on Netflix through her phone, followed by additional search for popular series.

Moreover, another video showcased a lady going through the TV category on Netflix, until she bumped into one of Bell’s extensively praised romantic comedy series, Nobody Wants This.

The film maker also shared a screenshot of some woman’s text conversation, mentioning the wrong name of the actors.

“OMG!! We are sitting in front of Zach Shepherd and Kristen Bell!!!!” the text from the woman read, to which the other person replied, “Dak*. But that’s so cool.”

On the work Front, Dax Shepard has made his appearance in several feature films, including; Without a Paddle, Zathura: A Space Adventure and Employee of the Month.