Girls Aloud bandmates unite to support Cheryl at Liam Payne's funeral

Girls Aloud stars support Cheryl at the funeral of her son's father Liam Payne

Girls Aloud members Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh came together to support their bandmate Cheryl at Liam Payne’s funeral.

In a video obtained by Daily Mail on Thursday, November 21, Roberts and Walsh were seen sharing an emotional embrace as they arrived at the private funeral at St. Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, where the late One Direction star was laid to rest.

As they entered the church, Roberts, 39, was also greeted with a kiss from Simon Jones, former PR for One Direction and now representing Cheryl, 41.

According to The Sun, Cheryl found solace with her Girls Aloud pals by her side as she navigated through the most challenging day of her life, saying her final goodbyes to Liam, her former partner and the father of her son Bear.

The funeral on Wednesday, November 20, marked the heartbreaking farewell to the Teardrops hitmaker, who tragically fell to his death from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

In addition to Roberts and Walsh, 43, other attendees included Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Simon Cowell, and Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy.