Taylor Swift takes a dig at Joe Jonas during Eras Tour show in Toronto

Taylor Swift recently amazed fans by performing a mashup of breakup songs related to her ex-partner, Joe Jonas, during her Eras Tour in Toronto.
The 13-time Grammy-winning artist sang two hit songs that have long been associated with her former partner during the acoustic section of her concert.
Taylor performed a mashup of Mr. Perfectly Fine and Better Than Revenge at the Rogers Centre on November 21, 2024.
For the unknowns, Better Than Revenge is from the original version of Taylor‘s hit album Speak Now.
On the other hand, Mr. Perfectly Fine was released on another popular music album titled Fearless [Taylor’s Version].
Before starting the session, the Cruel Summer singer, addressed the cheering crowd, saying, "This is one of my favourite parts of the night; wish me luck."
She began her acoustic performance with the first verse and chorus of Mr. Perfectly Fine, an upbeat vault track from Fearless [Taylor's Version].
Later, Taylor encouraged the crowd to sing and said, "Oh, you guys know that one, huh? Sing if you know this one... It's time for a little revenge."
As this moment from the concert went viral on social media, fans began speculating that the songstress sang her breakup song again for Joe.
An X user commented, "Did not have the f*** Joe Jonas surprise song mashup on my eras tour bingo card."
"Mr. Perfectly Fine x Better than Revenge, somewhere in New Jersey Joe Jonas is waking up in a cold sweat and Sophie Turner smiles!!!" another fan penned.
For the unversed, Taylor and Joe parted ways back in November 2008 after dating for a few months.
It is important to note that Taylor has been romantically linked with NFL athlete, Travis Kelce since September 2023.
