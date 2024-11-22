Buckingham Palace issues delightful life update of Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla celebrated a special milestone upon her return to royal duties after being sick with a chest infection.

On November 21, the royal family shared that King Charles' wife met with the participants of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2024!

Notably, a record-breaking number of students participated in this year's competition.

Buckingham Palace released a delightful video from the Queen's recent engagement on social media.

The statement alongside the video reads, "Celebrating the utterly ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ winners of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2024!"

"Supported by Her Majesty for over a decade, the world’s oldest writing competition for schools has been delivered by the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) since 1883."

"Under the theme of ‘Our Common Wealth’, a record-breaking 34,939 children from every Commonwealth region entered this year’s competition, with the winners and runners-up hailing from Malaysia, Singapore, and Uganda."

"Extracts from the winning pieces were read by Clive Myrie, Tanya Reynolds, Toby Stephens and Richard Ayoade in a special reception at Buckingham Palace."



It is pertinent to note that Queen Camilla recently suffered heartbreak after her beloved rescued dog Beth died.

Moreover, the Queen Consort resumed her official engagements after recovering from a chest infection.