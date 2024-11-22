John Stamos breaks silence on criticism over Dave Coulier ‘bald’ cancer tribute

John Stamos on blowback over Dave Coulier cancer tribute

John Stamos is “shocked” for getting criticised over his “bald cap” tribute to Dave Coulier, who is battling cancer.

The actor and musician got candid about facing backlash over supporting his longtime friend and Full House co-star Dave Coulier, who was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in a conversation with TMZ, reflecting on the visit and the personal challenges he faced along the way.

Stamos flew across the country to spend time with Coulier and show his solidarity.

“I flew across the country to be with my brother, right?” he told TMZ in a video shared on Nov. 21.

During the flight, however, Stamos received devastating news that his lifelong friend, Mike Owen, had passed away from a heart attack.

“My best friend, since I’m 11 years old, dies of a heart attack,” Stamos shared. Despite the heartbreak, he kept his focus on supporting Coulier. “I’m not gonna show that to Dave. I mean, I told him, but I said that’s done, and cried privately.”

To lift Coulier’s spirits, Stamos arrived wearing a bald cap in a humorous show of solidarity.

Coulier recently shaved his head due to his treatment, and Stamos explained, “He wanted me to come shave his head. I knew before, so I brought the bald cap from the studio.” Stamos added, “We laughed so freaking hard.”

While his gesture was intended to cheer up Coulier, Stamos admitted he was taken aback by online criticism.

“I don’t look at stuff [online]. I swear most of the time I don’t, but this one really hurt me mainly because I didn’t understand it,” he said.

“But the point is that I’m embarrassed for people that they waste time on this when all I was doing was cheering up a friend, and I’m sorry — I started to say ‘I’m sorry,’ I’m not sorry.”

Reflecting on the visit, Stamos described it as a deeply meaningful experience.

“He cried, we laughed, we watched old movies and we told stories and I brought videos. It just was a beautiful thing,” he said, adding with a laugh that they did not watch Full House.

Coulier also addressed the backlash, defending their humorous approach to a serious situation.

“I’m a comedian and humour is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap,” Coulier wrote in a Nov. 19 Instagram post.



