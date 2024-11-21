Prince Harry's POLO: First trailer out with release date

Netflix has finally released first trailer for Prince Harry’s five-part docuseries 'POLO'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have served as executive producers on the project, which set to release on December 10.

The five-episode docuseries, produced by Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures, takes a behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of polo.

The trailer reveals the professional and personal lives of the show's featured athletes, as polo is called “a sexy sport, too — dirty, sweaty boys riding.”

“Imagine going on a horse at 35 miles an hour as someone is coming at you full speed,” reveals in the trailer.

A voiceover adds, “It’s the adrenaline that goes through your body — it’s addicting.”

“Polo is not just a sport,” a voiceover from the trailer says. “Polo is a lifestyle. We eat, we breathe, we sleep polo.”

The words “For legacy. For courage. For glory” appear on the screen as the trailer end.