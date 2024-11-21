Prince Harry's POLO: First trailer out with release date

Netflix has finally released first trailer for Prince Harry’s five-part docuseries 'POLO'.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have served as executive producers on the project, which set to release on December 10.
The five-episode docuseries, produced by Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures, takes a behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of polo.
The trailer reveals the professional and personal lives of the show's featured athletes, as polo is called “a sexy sport, too — dirty, sweaty boys riding.”
“Imagine going on a horse at 35 miles an hour as someone is coming at you full speed,” reveals in the trailer.
A voiceover adds, “It’s the adrenaline that goes through your body — it’s addicting.”
“Polo is not just a sport,” a voiceover from the trailer says. “Polo is a lifestyle. We eat, we breathe, we sleep polo.”
The words “For legacy. For courage. For glory” appear on the screen as the trailer end.
Kelsea Ballerini peforms country duet with Noah Kahan at award celebration
Katie Price breaks silence as she denies claims of ninth marriage proposal
Selena Gomez has released two singles in the past year after her 2020 chart-topping album 'Rare'
Jin promotes solo album 'Happy' at 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon
Liam Payne’s ex Cheryl Cole shares emotional embrace with Girls Aloud bandmates
Lady Gaga recently released the track 'Disease' from her upcoming seventh studio album releasing February 2025