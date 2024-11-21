'Britain's Got Talent' host Ant McPartlin spotted on rare family outing

Ant McPartlin was seen out and about with his wife Anne Marie and their son Wilder in seven months

Ant McPartlin was spotted enjoying a rare family outing with his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett, and their newborn son, Wilder Patrick.

According to Daily Mail, on Thursday, November 21, the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! host was seen pushing the stroller of his seven-month-old son during a coffee date with his wife of three years in Cabarita, the town where McPartlin, 49, has lived for the past decade while he films the ITV show.

Following a busy day of presenting, McPartlin kept it casual in sports shorts and a Nike waterproof jacket, while Anne-Marie, who was his former PA, dressed in a coordinated beige v-neck top and tracksuit bottoms.

The couple wore matching sunglasses for the rare family outing in seven months.

Anne Marie carried their takeaway coffees as the longtime Britain's Got Talent host pushed their son's stroller.

This marked their first public outing as a family of three in seven months after welcoming their son.

McPartlin and Anne-Marie welcomed their first child together on May 14, 2024.

At the time, the couple shared a heartwarming black-and-white photo on Instagram showing the father cradling his newborn, with the caption, "Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick McPartlin."