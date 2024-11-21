Harry and Meghan Mark 2 years of Netflix success with new docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to mark the second anniversary of their first Netflix project with the release of a brand-new series.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have executive produced POLO, a five-episode docuseries that will give viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the world of polo—a sport that holds special significance for Prince Harry.

Scheduled for release on December 10, the series promises to showcase the fierce rivalries and intense dedication required to compete at the highest level of the sport.

POLO will be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's third project with Netflix since they signed a lucrative deal with the streaming giant in 2020.

Their debut series, Harry & Meghan, was a massive success, breaking several Netflix records.

However, it’s been nearly two years since its release in December 2022, and the couple has only produced one other project since then.

In August 2023, Harry released Heart of the Invictus, a five-episode documentary that followed the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague.

Despite its poignant subject matter, the series failed to achieve the same level of success as their first docuseries.

It also missed out on an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series category, where rivals David and Victoria Beckham were nominated.

Netflix has confirmed that the Sussexes are working on four more projects, including a film, as they continue to expand their creative portfolio.