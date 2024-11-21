'The Simpsons' actor 'bids farewell' to character 'Milhouse' after 35 years

Pamela Hayden lent her vocals for 700 episodes of 'The Simpsons'

Actress Pamela Hayden, who lent her vocals for the character of 'Millhouse' in The Simpsons, has officially announce retirement after 35 years.

On Wednesday, the voiceover actress bid farewell to the most-anticipated show after appearing in 700 episodes. She initially joined the sitcom in 1989.

In a statement, Pamela added: "The time has come for me to hang up my microphone,"

"It's been an honour and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show... I'll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses”, the 70-year-old actor declared via Deadline.

Meanwhile the creator of the animated show Matt Groening also expressed his feelings on hearing about Hayden’s departure.

He said: “Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her.”

November 24 will be last day of the actress ‘appearance in the final episode of Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes.

However, the producers do have the plan to re-cast Pamela Hayden’s character in any future project.