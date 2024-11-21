Denzel Washington explains why he never did rom-com early in his career

Denzel Washington on not doing rom-com movies in the 90s

Denzel Washington has recently explained why he never did rom-com genre in the 1990s.

“I’m not offered any,” said the Fences actor in an unearthed interview from 2000 which is included in the new 60 Minutes special ode to Denzel: A Second Look — The Gladiator of Acting.

Denzel remarked, “I think that, again, it comes down to business

“I think that if it was a love story with myself and a Black woman, it’s not big business in Hollywood, so maybe they’re not interested,” stated the Equalizer actor.

When host asked if it “bothered” him “with all of success, artistic, financial, the dollars that you can… command for a role in a movie, that you can’t play the romantic lead in a big budget Hollywood movie?”

To which, Denzel responded, “No. It doesn’t bother me. I wouldn’t— I don’t have to, I don’t need to.”

The Man On Fire actor pointed out, “I don’t know what a sex scene is… I have done [them] in ‘Mississippi Masala’ [in 1991] and even in ‘He Got Game’ [in 1998]. That was more of a sex scene, I guess.”

“I’m still old fashioned in that regard. I think there should be something left to the imagination,” he further said.

Meanwhile, Denzel also made headlines for his alleged love scene in Gladiator II.

He clarified to Variety that it was only a “peck”, adding, “I kissed him on his hands, I gave him a peck and I killed him.”