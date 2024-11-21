Daniel Craig reflects on downsides of being a celebrity

Daniel Craig speaks up about the downsides of being famous

Daniel Craig has recently reflected on the downsides of being a celebrity in this day and age.

Speaking to The New York Times, the James Bond star admitted, “Celebrity kills you. Really, it’s a terrible, terrible thing that can happen.”

“And I think you’ve got to really fight against all of the things that it throws in your face, because it’s so easy to be tempted,” stated the 56-year-old.

Daniel’s comments came after singer Chappell Roan talked about her struggles with “stalking and harassment” amid fame.

The Knives Out actor praised Chappell for handling fame with dignity as he admired her guts.

Daniel also opened up that if the role in Queer had been offered few years, he would have selected his role in James Bond first.

"I wouldn’t have done it," he remarked.

Daniel told the outlet, “I was so wrapped up in Bond and what that was, I would have been terrified of doing something like this.”

“Especially early on with Bond, I was like, ‘This is enough. Stay in my lane,’” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Daniel also shared details about his next role.

“I know lots of tough men in this world who are vulnerable,” he noted.

Daniel added, “And I like to portray that in movies. That truth is interesting to me.”