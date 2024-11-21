Addison Rae breaks silence on playing Britney Spears in upcoming biopic

Addison Rae weighs in on playing Britney Spears in upcoming biopic

Addison Rae has recently broken her silence on playing Britney Spears in the singer’s upcoming biopic, The Woman In Me.

Earlier, Addison fans have expressed their wish to see the Obsessed singer in Britney’s biopic after the former channeled the pop icon while out in Los Angeles.

Speaking to iHeart Radio, Addison said, “I honestly don’t think anyone deserves to play Britney.”

The TikTok star called Britney “such an enigma and such an icon” and said “it's not right to compare the two of them”.

“I don't even think it's right to compare me to her at all,” remarked the 24-year-old.

Addison stated, “I think Britney really, really created something that is untouchable and so in its own lane that nobody will ever truly be able to replicate what she did for music and even the entertainment industry, I feel.”

“I support anything and everything that Britney Spears ever wants to do in her life and career, and I think she'll have the best opinion on who she thinks that should be. That's what I'm gonna lean on,” explained the Thanksgiving actress.

When the host asked if she would get approval from Britney, to which Addison replied, “I would be very, very honoured if she ever were to say that.”

“I think if Britney ever were to say anything to me, even if it was something I didn't want to hear, I'd be like, ‘I'll take it,’” added the singer and actress.

Meanwhile, Addison opened up that she had read Britney’s memoir “so fast” which would be directed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu.

“I went outside and waited for Barnes and Noble to open their doors when it came out,” she continued.

Addison, who also hailed from Louisiana just like Britney, added, “I'm lucky that we're from the same place. She grew up in Louisiana and so did I.”