Prince Harry picks out star-studded lineup for Invictus Games ceremonies

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 is set for a star-studded lineup for its closing ceremony as the Duke of Sussex handpicks its headlining acts.

On Wednesday, Harry announced Jelly Roll as the headliner for the ceremony in February via a hilarious skit, where he pretends to get a tattoo from the musician himself.

According to the Chief Operating Officer of the Invictus Games Robyn McVicker, Harry had his “input” in the matter as he was constantly updated about the shortlists and the plans which were made.

“We are so honoured and thrilled that so many incredible musicians want to be connected with the Invictus movement,” McVicker told People Magazine.

“The Duke was so thrilled to be able to have Jelly Roll to be able to agree to play at the closing ceremonies,” she continued. “It’s such an honour, we’ve been keeping it a secret for a little while, we’re thrilled with Jelly Roll’s announcement of his major tour that’s going to be hitting Canada as well.”

Apart from Jelly Roll, the ceremony on February 16th, 2025, will see performances from legendary Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies, and electrifying Americana duo The War And Treaty.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony will feature Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado, and Roxane Bruneau on Saturday, February 8th, 2024.