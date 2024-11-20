Daniel Craig applauds Chappell Roan exposing dangers of fame

Daniel Craig expressed that celebrities focus more on how they present themselves.

Daniel Craig had nothing but praise for the singer Chappell Roan.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the 56-year-old English actor commended the 26-year-old singer for her bold stance on the treatment of celebrities.

He revealed that he admires her for setting clear boundaries with fans and the media.

In the interview, published on November 20th, Craig expressed his appreciation for individuals who are confident enough to speak out in the way Roan did.

"I really admire the guts to say those things," he said as he continued on to state that being a celebrity kills you.

"It’s a terrible thing that can happen and I think you’ve got to really fight against all of the things that it throws in your face because it’s so easy to be tempted."

Craig remarked that, in today’s world, celebrities seem to focus more on their branding than on their art.

When the Knives Out actor was asked whether he ever felt pressured to present himself as a brand, he quickly responded, “Am I a brand? You have to do social media, and I can’t do that. I even regret the emails I sent.”

Back in August, the Good Luck, Babe hit-singer called out entitled fans who expected photos and hugs when meeting her, and labeled their behaviour as 'predatory.'

"I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behaviour comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen," she frustratingly explained in a TikTok Video.

"That does not make it alright. That doesn’t make it normal and it doesn’t mean I like it."