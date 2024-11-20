'X Factor' star breathes her last at 36 following Liam Payne's 'tragic' death

X Factor star Stephanie Terent dies at 36

X Factor star Stephanie Terent has passed away at 36, just days after her first wedding anniversary.

The mom-of-two, who made it to the Boot camp stage of the competition, tragically died over the weekend.

Apart from her TV appearance, she was also an integral part of the Hibernian Football Club.

The FC has expressed sorrow over the late talent's sudden passing, prompting others to send in tributes.

Meanwhile, her mother Julie Reid mourned the loss of Terent in a statement that read, "My world came crashing down around me yesterday morning along with a shattered heart broken into a million pieces that can never be repaired.

"Heartbroken doesn't come close to how I feel since my beautiful precious soul of a girl gained her Angel wings so suddenly.

"Never ever did I think I would have to write a post like this.

