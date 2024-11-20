BTS' Jungkook excites fans by joining popular trend

Fans are looking forward to Jungkook's look alike contest

A Jungkook look-alike competition is just around the corner, following the rise of similar contests inspired by Timothée Chalamet’s look-alike event.

In the wake of competitions featuring look-alikes of celebrities like Dev Patel, Jeremy Allen White, One Direction’s Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik, the BTS heartthrob is now the next star to spark a fun contest.

A fan page on Instagram recently announced that a Jungkook look-alike competition will be held on November 24 at Tom Ping Park in Chicago.

The post ignited a wave of excitement among fans, with many rushing to the comments to share their thoughts.

Some were looking forward to the idea of Jungkook showing up, even if only through his doppelgänger, while others manifested his surprise appearance on the event day if he weren't in the military

"We can’t have Jungkook so that a look-alike will work for me [crying emoji]," one fan commented.

"The winner will replace Jungkook in the military [laughing emoji]," another joked.

One fan drew comparisons to previous look-alike contests, saying, "From Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, and Jeremy Allen White look-alikes, now we have Jungkook. If JK weren’t in the military and lived in the U.S., maybe he’d make a surprise appearance, like Timothée Chalamet did!"

Another excited fan chimed in, "Should be interesting to see the Jungkook look-alike [fire emoji]."

For the unversed, Jungkook, 27, was enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023, and is scheduled to be released on June 11, 2025.