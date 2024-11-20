Simon Cowell joins One Direction to bid heartfelt farewell to Liam Payne

Simon Cowell, senior judge of X Factor who played the major role in bringing the famous boy band One Direction together, made an appearance at Liam Payne's funeral.

Simon entered with his fiancée Lauren Silverman to show their heartfelt support to the family and friends during this emotional time.

The 65-year-old singer and 47-year-old dressed up in black suits as they made their way to the church. The entrance of the house of prayer can be seen filled with beautiful flowers and special arrangement of bowling pins.

The late singer's former band members, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan also came to say their final goodbye to their dearest friend as they all looked emotional.

Preparations are still going on, as people are arriving. Liam's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was also captured heading towards the entrance alongside security guards.

However, the Teardrops singer's ex-lover Cheryl attracted media’s attention with her appearance in all black dress to support the family.

Liam Payne passed away on October 16 after falling from third floor in hotel's balcony in Buenos Aires.