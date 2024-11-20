Selena Gomez praises fellow actress for sharing best piece of advice

Selena Gomez stars in 'Emilia Pérez' with Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón

Hollywood star Selena Gomez shares her awe moment as she opened up about getting words of wisdom from her fellow actress.

While conversing with People at the 2024 ELLE's Women in Hollywood event, Selena highlighted the best advice she received from another woman.

“I know this sounds silly, but someone once said, ‘Don't take yourself too seriously, because it allows you to have room and empathy and compassion'."

“And, you can go into a film or a character and be able to really appreciate that.”

The Calm Down vocalist went on extending immense respect for the actress, she chose not to mention.

She stated, “I know it sounds weird, but it actually does work when you get to enjoy it and not be in your head so much.”

The singer marked her appearance with Emilia Pérez costars, Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón, at the star studded event held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

This comes after the Spring Breakers actress shared her exciting work experience with Meryl Streep on the set of Only Murders in the Building.

During an interview with ELLE, the 32-year-old praised Meryl's professionalism and leadership while working on the project with.

On the work front, Selena Gomez made her debut through starring on the children's television series Barney & Friends. She began her career as a musician after signing with Hollywood Records and formed her band Selena Gomez & the Scene in 2008.