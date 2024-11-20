Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet reunite at special screening of film ‘Lee’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet made a rare appearance together at a special screening of her movie Lee.

On November 19, the former co-stars of the iconic film Titanic attended the premiere night of the newly released film in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, Leonardo has extended his support to Kate by appearing at the special event of her war-drama film.

For the event, the 50-year-old actor wore a navy blue suit paired with a black top.

On the other hand, Kate looked elegant in a black blazer and matching top which she wore along with black leather trousers.

For the unversed, Kate and Leonardo have starred together in a 1997 superhit film Titanic.

This appearance of the two came after Kate’s recent remarks for Leonardo which she shared while recalling the old memories of their till-date hit movie.

In an old interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Mountain Between Us star disclosed Leonardo’s energetic charisma on the sets of the classic film.

Kate remarked, "He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs. And he was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was magnetic."

It is pertinent to note that the duo was last seen together in the romance-drama film Revolutionary Road.