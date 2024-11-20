'Lonely' Meghan Markle lands in trouble as Prince Harry parties in Canada

Meghan Markle received shocking news from the UK as Prince Harry continues a fun-filled solo tour of Canada.

The Duchess of Sussex has allegedly been feeling 'furious' after her rival in the UK, Victoria Beckham, announced her Netflix documentary.

For the unversed, the former Suits actress, who has been making it to the headlines due to her upcoming show at the streaming giant, might be upset upon hearing about the fashion designer's new venture.

The House of VB, which is expected to be released next year, will give insight into David Beckham's wife's lavish lifestyle and her journey to build a fashion empire.

The royal expert Ingrid Seward spoke to Fabulous Magazine about the Duchess' true feelings about her opponent's project.

She said, "I'm sure she would have been furious because she likes to be in control. I think she'd be annoyed that Victoria had pipped her to the post."

Ingrid added, "She'd have to be magnanimous about it deep down inside. She might be annoyed, but she cannot show it, and you know she's enough of an actress to know that she can't possibly show it."

"She has to say 'isn't it wonderful and isn't Victoria wonderful?' I think to say anything else would be a grave error, and she knows that," the royal biographer shared.

It is important to note that these comments came amid the Duke of Sussex's fun-filled solo appearances.