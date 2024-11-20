Prince Andrew enjoys sweet company amid royal family developments

Prince Andrew and Sarah maintain a close relationship with their grandchildren

Prince Andrew enjoyed sweet company with his three-year-old granddaughter, Sienna, during a morning horseback ride in Windsor on Tuesday.



Sienna, the daughter of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is continuing a cherished family tradition by learning to ride horses at a young age.

This equestrian outing reflects the family’s deep-rooted passion for horse riding, inspired by her grandmother, Sarah, Duchess of York, who also excelled in the activity during her youth.

Moreover, the Duke of York, 62, reportedly experienced a brief moment of unease when his horse unexpectedly sped up, causing him to lose balance momentarily. However, he managed to steady himself and avoided a fall.

Born on September 18, 2021, Sienna has largely been kept out of the public eye, with her parents ensuring her privacy. She maintains a close relationship with her family, including her half-brother, eight-year-old Christopher Woolf (Wolfie), from her father’s previous relationship.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, who live at Royal Lodge, maintain a close relationship with their grandchildren.



Author Robert Hardman recently noted that Andrew has secured independent funding for his residence, confirming he "is no longer a financial burden on the King."

In addition, little Sienna is set to become a big sister soon, as Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child in early spring. The new baby will be 11th in line to the throne, following Sienna, though they will not receive an official royal title.