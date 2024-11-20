Kate Middleton holds key meeting in Windsor amid speculations

Prince William's wife, who's making headlines for missing white-tie and tiara event at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, reportedly held an important meeting at Windsor on the same day.

The Princess of Wales, who's all excited to hold a Christmas Carol service on December 6, visited Windsor Castle just hours before the event.

Princess Kate paid a special visit to the Berkshire royal residence for a meeting with her Early Years team, according to the Court Circular.

Princess Catherine established the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which aims to drive awareness and action on the impact of the early years in order to transform society for the future, in June 2021 alongside her husband Prince William.

In 2023, Kate went on to launch the Shaping Us campaign which has been described as her "life's work" and is aimed at raising the profile of the crucial period of a child's development, from pregnancy to the age of five.

Last year, Princess Kate delivered a passionate speech explaining why she's dedicated her time to "helping the most vulnerable and supporting those who are most in need."

However, Kate's absence from the annual event has triggered a new debate as some royal fans and commentators suspect as something unusual happened.