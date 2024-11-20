Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet receive good news about grandpa King Charles

King Charles, who is known as a doting grandfather, may be treated to a delightful news along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children

Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, don’t have a relationship with the royal family ever since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal position to settle in the Us.

Amid the tensions between the Sussexes and the royals, Archie and Lilibet did not have a chance to get to know his uncle William, aunt Kate and their royal cousins nor his paternal grandparents.

Although a major decision by Harry can make it possible for the grandchildren to finally make a connection with their grandpa, per former royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

The expert told OK! magazine that Harry and Meghan’s new property purchase in Portugal, it could prove to be a fruitful decision for the kids.

“It may well be that with Donald Trump back in the White House, Harry and Meghan might spend more time in their Portugal house, at least in the school holidays,” Bond told the outlet.

The expert suggested that the Portugal purchase could mean that Harry and Meghan are hoping that the kids would learn European culture and possibly even travel to the UK to meet the family.

She noted that it would be “sad” if Archie and Lilibet didn’t get to know Prince Harry’s family at all.

“It can only be good for the children to mix with at least some of their royal cousins,” the expert said. “How curious and sad it will be for Archie and Lilibet if they grow up knowing they are part of one of the most famous families in the world.”

Bond noted that they “estranged from almost all of them” and to “know that their grandfather and uncle were both Kings, and they didn't know them.”



Royal experts have maintained that Charles finds the situation very sad.

“It must be very hurtful for him that he doesn’t see his grandchildren in California, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The update comes amid speculation that Prince William and King Charles are beginning to soften their stance towards Harry. However, there has been no confirmation on the matter.