Lisa gives sneak peek of her ‘Alter Ego’ in debut solo album trailer: Watch

BLACKPINK's Lisa to drop her debut solo album next year

Lisa had already captured hearts with her magic, and now she is gearing up to do the same by introducing her alter ego.

On Tuesday, November 19, Lisa, one of the four members of BLACKPINK, announced the exciting news that her debut solo album is on its way.

The 27-year-old K-pop sensation revealed that her first-ever LP, independent of her famous girl group, is titled Alter Ego and is slated to release on February 28.

In addition to the highly anticipated announcement, Lisa further teased her fans, known as BLINKS, by unveiling the cover art for the upcoming album.

The striking image features Lisa in a hood, showing off her spiky black nails while staring intently at the camera.

She shared a three-minute album trailer on the LLOUD YouTube channel to pique the anticipation even more.

The trailer expands on a teaser Lisa released a few days earlier, showcasing her eyes changing colours as she travels through various visually stunning landscapes.

The video takes viewers from a black rock structure to a cyberpunk outer-space catwalk, an enchanted garden, a green laser-beam motorcycle track, and a fiery volcanic runway.

Alter Ego will follow a series of three singles in 2024, starting with Rockstar, followed by collaborations with Rosalía on New Woman and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me).

Lisa has been working on the album for months, with plans to release it ahead of BLACKPINK’s scheduled reunion in 2025.