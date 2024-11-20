King Charles gives tribute to Prince William in absence of Princess Kate

Buckingham Palace issued a delightful update about key royal figures.

On November 20, the royal family released photos featuring King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William from the annual Diplomatic Corps Reception on its official Instagram page.

The statement alongside the photos reads, "Last night The King, The Queen and The Prince of Wales welcomed guests from the Diplomatic community to Buckingham Palace for the annual Diplomatic Corps Reception."

"There are more than 170 High Commissioners and Ambassadors based in London at any given time, and each one has an Audience with The King shortly after taking up his or her role."

The monarch seemingly paid a heartfelt tribute to his son, the future King, who joined his father at the glitzy event.

Notably, Princess Kate did not make it to the major royal event as the reports suggest that the future Queen prioritised her health after completing her cancer treatment.

Robert Jobson told HELLO!, "Kate's very aware of what the future holds so she's taking the time to focus on getting fit and strong again while she can and doing it on her terms."