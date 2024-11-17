Chris Evans 'manifests' his next dream project

'Red One' starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans is now running in cinemas

Captain America star Chris Evans has finally unveiled his fantasy project.

Evans, who is recently appearing in film Red One with Dwayne Johnson, has been part of many action movies for a long time. It looks like now the actor needs a change, which is why he has officially shared his dream film.

While talking to People, the Fantastic Four actor opened saying that he would love to star in a musical next as he wants to sing and dance.

“I'm waiting to do an actual musical film. I want to sing. And] dance. That is what I want.”

“Let’s manifest that, man”, told the 43-year-old.

However, Chris admitted that it is going to be challenging for him as such kind of genre needs more attention and must be done right.

“I mean, that's tough though because that's something you got to do right. You only get so many

The Gifted actor went to say: “But knowing that I'm very precious with it and I want to make sure it's the right thing. So yeah, that's always in the works.”

Evans expressed his desperation to star in a musical film as he said: “That's the quickest way to get me in a room. If you say it's going to be a musical, I'm listening,”

On the work front, film Red One has tanked at the box office as it witnessed only $10.9 million on its opening.