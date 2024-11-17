Charlie XCX hits out at Martha Stewart in SNL opening monologue

Charlie XCX takes jab at Martha Stewart in SNL opening monologue

Charli XCX has recently slammed Martha Stewart, calling her a “brat” during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue.

“So many people have asked me, what is brat, and honestly, it’s just like an attitude, it’s a vibe,” said Martha who mistakenly claimed a journalist – who covered singer’s legal proceedings – was dead.

Charlie jokingly said. “For example, the new Martha Stewart documentary, when Martha gets mad about an old magazine article and she says that she’s glad the journalist who wrote it is dead – that is brat.”

“And then last Friday, when that exact journalist responded and said, ‘Hey, ‘I’m alive,’ – that is extremely brat,” stated the 32-year-old.

During the show, Charlie also shared that there’s no issue if SNL viewers don’t recogise her album, Brat.

“Don’t worry if you don’t, there is nothing wrong with being straight,” quipped the singer in the show’s opening monologue on November 16.

Martha previously told in the documentary that a “lady” at the New York Post wrote “horrible things” about her during her trial.

“But she is dead now, thank goodness. And nobody has to put up with the crap she was writing all the time,” said Martha of the writer, who she did not name in the documentary.

Meanwhile, Andrea Peyser later identified herself as the journalist in question and began a column for the Post with the line, “I’m alive, bitch!”

“That is extremely brat,” added Charli.