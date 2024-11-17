Liam Payne's heartwarming plans for son Bear exposed in viral update

Liam Payne's plans for son Bear revealed

Liam Payne had things sorted out for his only son Bear ahead of his tragic death.

The former One Direction member, who plunged to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, was reportedly trying to address his substance issues by signing up for rehabilitation as well as investing his time in new music.

The former X Factor contestant shared his son with former wife Cheryl Cole.

Following his death, the former Girls Aloud's star broke the big news to the seven-year-old.

Bear's parents were adamant about keeping their son's identity discreet, making sure his face is hidden in rare social media posts.

Speaking exclusively to Diary of a CEO podcast host, Steven Bartlett, the 31-year-old opened up about their plans to raise Bear in the best way possible.

He said at the time, "This is a tricky one! I think his mum's hoping he's going to become some sort of yoga person. His mum's very chill these days. He's got the best advice from the parents around him in the long run, I guess.

"I dunno… obviously we've protected his identity to start off with. That's not being pretentious or anything other than the fact I want to give him a chance to be Bear first before he has to be your mum and dad are so-and-so.

"I made my choice to be where I was at 14/15 so I figure he can make his own choice then too."

For the unversed, the late singer's funeral is slated to take place soon in his hometown of Wolverhampton.