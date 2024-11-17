Demi Moore beams with pride over daughter's latest milestone

Demi Moore expresses excitement over daughter's achievement

Demi Moore is more than thrilled about her daughter Scout Willis' concert as she performed live in New York City.



The 62-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share the joy with her 5.5 million followers as she wrote across the video, "@scoutlaruewillis live in nyc."

Scout was spotted performing live at The Loft in New York, the city that never sleeps, on Friday, November 15.

The 33-year-old sported a white Bandeau mini dress with black boots as she grooved to her song Over and Over, belting out its lyrics.

Garnering appreciation and praise from the audience, Scout then began singing her song Take Me.

Moore's attendance at her daughter's live performance comes on the heels of the veteran actress' 62nd birthday on November 11.

Her birthday was celebrated by daughters Scout, Rumer, and Tallulah, whom she shares with former husband Bruce Willis.

In order to mark the special occasion, Scout paid tribute to her mother at the time as she posted a carousel of heartwarming photos.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to my constant inspiration, source of unwavering love, guidance, support."