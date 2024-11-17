Kim Kardashian shares glimpse of makeup free face in new video

Kim Kardashian recently excited her fans by releasing a stunning close-up of her face in a new Instagram update.

On November 16, the 44-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram account to share a rare glimpse of her flawless, makeup-free complexion.

In the viral snap, Kim showcased her clear and smooth skin.

She captioned the clip, "Brows Nite w @anastasiasoare @anastasiabeverlyhills."

Additionally, the Skims founder posted a video from her visit to the Epione Skin Care Clinic, where she received treatment from Dr. Simon Ourian.

In another snapshot, the mother-of-four wrote, "Midnight laser. No one better than @simonourianmd1."

In the video, Kim was heard asking, "Who else arrives at midnight for a late-night treatment?"

"I've never heard of this, But I'm so appreciative," The Kardashian star jokingly added.

This video came after Kim was caught by law enforcement officials in Los Angeles after violating the driving regulations.

On November 14, she was driving her new Tesla Cybertruck along the famous coastal highway in Malibu when she was stopped by traffic police.

As reported by TMZ magazine, Kim received a fix-it ticket for her car's tinted windows.