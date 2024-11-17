Kim Kardashian shares glimpse of makeup free face in new video

Kim Kardashian recently excited her fans by releasing a stunning close-up of her face in a new Instagram update.
On November 16, the 44-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram account to share a rare glimpse of her flawless, makeup-free complexion.
In the viral snap, Kim showcased her clear and smooth skin.
She captioned the clip, "Brows Nite w @anastasiasoare @anastasiabeverlyhills."
Additionally, the Skims founder posted a video from her visit to the Epione Skin Care Clinic, where she received treatment from Dr. Simon Ourian.
In another snapshot, the mother-of-four wrote, "Midnight laser. No one better than @simonourianmd1."
In the video, Kim was heard asking, "Who else arrives at midnight for a late-night treatment?"
"I've never heard of this, But I'm so appreciative," The Kardashian star jokingly added.
This video came after Kim was caught by law enforcement officials in Los Angeles after violating the driving regulations.
On November 14, she was driving her new Tesla Cybertruck along the famous coastal highway in Malibu when she was stopped by traffic police.
As reported by TMZ magazine, Kim received a fix-it ticket for her car's tinted windows.
Duke of Sussex may be losing ground in privacy battle over U.S. immigration records
Robbie Williams opens up about 'Take That' band dynamics 28 years after split
J Hope offers highlight from his Los Angeles getaway
Princess Beatrice's Middle East presence grows as Princess of York aligns with New Elite network
Zendaya shares how her movie star image can help her protect elements of entertainment industry
Royal family set to take thoughtful step for Princess Kate after her difficult cancer struggles