Kate Middleton decides to end turbulent year with 'hope and optimism'

Princess Kate, who is on the road to full recovery from cancer, decided to end the year 2024 with a great sense of hope and optimism.

In conversation with The Sun, royal expert Katie Nicholl shared that Catherine, whose world was shattered with a cancer diagnosis, is gearing up for her baby project, Christmas Carol Concert.

She said, "I’m sure that being able to get back on email, to get back to meetings, to have that connection with the real world has been a source of great comfort for her."

While lauding the future Queen's aura, Katie said, "The wonderful thing about Catherine and why she always makes the front pages is because that smile lights up any room she’s in."

The royal commentator shared that Kate Middleton's smile and personality are not "fake or artificial, it's genuine and authentic because she takes great joy from the work that she does."

With her Christmas event, which is set to take place on December 6, the Princess of Wales will end the "turbulent and difficult" year of her life on a "note of hope and optimism," which is "hugely important" to her.

Moreover, Katie claimed that the royal family and the Middletons would show up alongside their children to support the Princess.