Adele reveals plans of having 'second child'

Adele has shown interest in having a baby for the second time.

The Hello singer has already unveiled that she will be taking a long break after the completion of her Las Vegas residency.

While communicating her plans thereafter, the 36-year-old artist informed fans that she will be retiring in two weeks and will not be coming on-stage again for an indefinite period.

“In two weeks, I am retiring. This is the end. It’s the 100th and final show the weekend before Thanksgiving. And that’s the last one.”

“I don’t have any plans to be on stage indefinitely, really.

As per The Sun, the Bizarre column of the Sunday’s newspaper shared that Adele said: "But I’m looking forward to having loads of spare time to love on my kid, to love on my man, to love on another kid. I will miss you terribly.”

However, an insider also informed Daily Mail, “There have been a lot of offers but she has turned them all down because she wants to be home with her kid.”

The Rolling in the Deep singer has a 12-year-old son named Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. Therefore, she wishes to spend time with her boy and fiancé Rich Paul, with whom Adele plans on having her second kid with.