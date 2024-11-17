'RHOBH' star Lisa Vanderpump shares ‘exciting' news

Lisa Vanderpump is a mother of two: daughter Pandora Sabo and an adopted son Max

Lisa Vanderpump is over the moon as she has some exciting news to share.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s daughter, Pandora Sabo, is expecting her second child with husband Jason Sabo.

People reported on Friday, November 15, that Vanderpump, 64, her husband Ken Todd, daughter and son-in-law all attended the red carpet at the Vanderpump Dogs Gala at the Maybourne Beverly Hills over the weekend.

During the event, Pandora and Jason, both 38, posed for photos with their three-year-old son Teddy, when the soon-to-be mother of two, gestured towards her baby bump, and her husband flashed a smile.

Lisa Vanderpump's daughter Pandora Sabo with husband and son

Vanderpump then confirmed to the news outlet that her daughter is expecting her second child.

"She hasn't announced it yet, but tonight it's pretty obvious," the excited grandmother announced. "Yeah, we are expecting our second grandchild, so it's very exciting."

In addition, the Vanderpump Rules star teased she is aware of the new grandchild's sex. However, she remained tight-lipped about further details.

For the unversed, Pandora and Jason tied the knot in 2011 and announced the birth of their first child, Teddy, in November 2021.