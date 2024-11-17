Jennifer Lopez leaves fans 'worried' with tense look in recent outing

Jennifer Lopez recently went out and her fans can’t keep calm with the "stressed" look on her face.

The Atlas star, 55, recently went out in Los Angeles late night and was anxiously checking her phone. Her worn out facial expressions left fans worrying about the singer.

The singer-actress is currently going through a tumultuous divorce from Ben Affleck, whom she got married in July 2022.

The Marry Me star was casually dressed for the outing, tied her hair in messy way in a ponytail. Her body language depicted that she was not in the best of moods.

This puzzled sighting came after the On the Floor hitmaker performed at the Elie Saab event in Saudi Arabia. The singer after a long time surprised her fans with and eight-minute long performance.

Lopez filed for divorce from the Hypnotic star on August 2024, citing irreconcilable differences after two years of marriage.

The news wasn’t a shocking one as the couple was living apart since April, 2024.

The duo also celebrated their birthdays apart.

As the two, being Hollywood A-listers, maintained to stay in the news the media biggies weighed in the favour of Affleck as he was asked for the split.

"Ben is not miserable," a source told DailyMail.com. "The reason he may always look it when he is out and about is that photographers are constantly asking about 'J.Lo this', and 'J.Lo that'.

"[He is] over the constant questions about her. He just wants to move on...hence the divorce. This whole divorce is dragging on too which has him a bit stressed."