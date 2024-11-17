Jennifer Love Hewitt candidly talks about ‘close relations’

Jennifer Love Hewitt is talking about her loved ones candidly.

The actress discussed her close relationship with her mother for the first time publically in her new book, Inheritting Magic.

The Café star described her book title as referring to her mother, Paricia Mae’s, legacy of making everyone feel loved and special.

“I would be on a very successful television show, we would walk into a restaurant and people couldn’t care less about me; that was my mother,” said Hewitt in conversation with 9-1-1 co-star Bryan Safi at a celebration for the upcoming book and Lifetime movie The Holiday Junkie at Zibby’s Bookshop in Los Angeles.

“They wanted to know who was the woman that I was standing next to because she was light, she was joy. She made friends with everyone, there was no stranger in the world to her whatsoever.”

Hewitt shared an exceptional example of her mother, which made the most un-extraordinary days feel magical at home. “If I had a broken heart or a bad day, she would put up Christmas lights because she believed that that sort of lifted the mood,” she said, laughing at the memory.

“If I had bad cramps, there were lights.”

Jennifer’s mother took his last breath on June 12, 2012 at the age of 67. The media Hewitt said, knew about er death earlier before she did.

“The part that I didn’t put in the book is that actually the press knew that my mom had passed before I did,” said Hewitt, who at the time was in Monaco for the 52nd Monte Carlo TV Festival.

“The flight time with me getting back was so long. It was like a 10-and-a-half-hour flight, so by the time I arrived, everybody knew, and it was such a weird thing for me. But then later on, I was like, but everybody’s always known everything about my life kind of before. Even breakups, people have been like, ‘He was cheating on you already.’ Really, people? Like, why didn’t you tell me?”

The Client List star, finally after twelve years of her mother’s demise, finds herself ready to share her mother memories.

“I honestly hadn’t ever said that much about my mother after she passed, because I didn’t have the words,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I just didn’t know what to say, and this felt like the right time to talk about her and sort of say, ‘This is what she left behind.'”

Jennifer’s book is set to release on December 10.