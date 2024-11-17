Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward receive new title after major milestone

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward have begun ruling over the hearts of Britons.

The royal couple has been recognised as a valuable 'asset' to the royal family following their recent engagement.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh recently visited the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital to mark its 80th anniversary.

They also paid a visit to the neighbouring Stoke Mandeville Stadium, the birthplace of the Paralympics.

Moreover, Buckingham Palace announced that Sophie has become a new patron of Wheel Power, the national charity for wheelchair sports.

Notably, it was the same honour which was once held by the then Prince of Wales, Charles.

On November 16, the official Instagram page of the royal family released delightful glimpses of Sophie and Edward's official engagements on social media.

While lauding the pair, one royal fan wrote, "What an amazing video. Lovely to see how engaged TRH are in their visits! And congratulations to The Duchess on her new Patronage, for sure WheelPower will count on an excellent Patron."

"They are a real asset to our Royal Family," another netizen chimed in.

A royal fan penned, "Always glad to see Edward and Sophie duo. Royal Family are lucky to have them!!"