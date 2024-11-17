Jax Taylor bonds with son after throwing shade on Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor steps out with son Cruz amid divorce proceedings with Brittany Catrwright

Jax Taylor was spotted enjoying a day off with son Cruz as he goes through divorce with Brittany Cartwright.

The 45-year-old reality TV star, was spotted with his three-year-old son, who he shares with Brittany, at a trampoline park in Van Nuys, California, on Friday, November 15th, as per fan-posted pictures.

The Vanderpump Rules actor was seen sporting a white sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a white cap.

After the outing, the father and son reportedly went to McDonald's for a quick bite.

Jax carried the three-year-old’s essentials in a bag as he fulfilled dad duties.

The father-son outing comes after Jax and Brittany publicly slammed each other.

Jax appeared on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast, where he claimed that his ex has not moved on from their relationship despite proceeding with divorce.

He claimed that only two days ago Brittany had called him saying, “Come over. You want to have some drinks? Come over. You want to hook up?”

Adding that no one knows it as she had requested and he didn’t want to “blow her cover.”

In response, Brittany commented on a clip of the podcast posted on Instagram and wrote, “Let me make this clear I was trying to see if we can be friends for our son and obviously we CANT.”