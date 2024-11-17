Selena Gomez announces exciting update on ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

Selena Gomez first starred in 'Wizards of Waverly Place' when she was ten

Selena Gomez, who is currently promoting her new movie Emilia Perez, made her return to the Disney series, Wizards of Waverly Place, with a cameo in the pilot episode of the sequel.

The original series starred the Disney alum as a child when it ran from 2007 to 2012, who played the character of a teen with magic powers.

The 32-year-old popstar made a comeback to the sequel series called Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, in the first episode and also as executive producer.

However, the Love On songstress took to Instagram to reveal that she will get back on the show for the last two episodes.

Gomez shared wholesome snaps from the set of the series as she recorded the episodes.

One of the pictures in the carousel was a selfie with a group of children who appeared to be the show’s audience.

The Only Murders In the Building actress wrote in the emotional caption, “NOTHING will ever beat making little kids laugh… thank you @disneywizardsseries for making the little girl in me so happy!! Hope you guys watch!!”

This announcement post comes after looking back at her child-star career, Gomez confessed that even though she is grateful, she feels like there were a lot of things she “was stunted by” in conversation with Elle.

She continued, “Then adding a lot of pressure from a lot of people didn’t help me develop a sense of self in my twenties. It was a very difficult time. I live with it every day.”