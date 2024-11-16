Paul Mescal shares feelings on viral Saoirse Ronan comment

Paul Mescal praises Saoirse Ronan for her 'spot on' remark

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal addressed the viral comment Saoirse Ronan made at The Graham Norton Show that has been making rounds on social media.

The 28-year-old actor made an appearance at Ireland’s The Late Late Show on Friday, November 15th, where he was asked about the moment when Ronan left her male colleagues speechless with a thought-provoking comment about violence faced by women.

However, the Normal People actor admitted that it was an “important message about women and how they look after each other.”

Explaining how he was not surprised by the Little Women actress’ reaction, he added, "No, I don’t think we were surprised because, as you said, you’re on a talk show like this and you’re kind of just talking, but I’m not surprised that the message received as much attention that it got because it’s massively important.”

The BAFTA winner also praised Ronan’s, saying, “I’m sure you’ve had Saoirse on the show, and she’s quite often, if more often than not, the most intelligent person in the room.”

As Mescal put it, Ronan was “spot on” with her comment and “hit the nail on the head.”

“It’s also good that messages like that are kind of gaining traction, that’s a conversation we should absolutely be having on a daily basis,” he added.

This comes after guests, including Ronan and Mescal, were discussing Eddie Redmayne’s latest role as an assassin, which taught him to use his phone as a weapon.

Joking about the strategy, Mescal and host Graham Norton said that they would not use their phone against an attacker.

"Who is actually going to think about that?" Mescal said, as he removed a phone out of his pocket. "If someone actually attacked me, I’m not going to go 'phone.' "

After Redmayne and Norton both joined in, Ronan interjected to say, "That’s what girls have to think about all the time."