Margot Robbie goes out and about one month after welcoming baby

Margot Robbie, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, was spotted catching up with a friend in Los Angeles.
The 34-year-old actress looked effortlessly pretty as she went without makeup for the casual outing, as per fan-posted pictures.
The Barbie actress was seen wearing a black mini dress with three-quarter sleeves puffed at the shoulders, paired with black sandals, on Thursday, November 14th.
Robbie styled her long tresses straight and completed her look with a thin gold necklace and black shades.
The friend who accompanied The Suicide Squad star sported a light grey sweater, black pants, and white sneakers, with matching shades as Robbie.
This outing comes after almost the new mom gave birth to a baby boy almost a month ago.
An inside source told People Magazine that the new parents are “settling into” parenthood.
“They waited a long time to get pregnant, so it was almost unbelievable when the baby actually arrived,” the source added.
Continuing on how they’re adjusting to the new life, they said, “They're homebodies so it's been lovely to spend the time just them, at home with him. They're so happy.”
