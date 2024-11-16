Gwen Stefani credits Blake Shelton for 'second chance at life'

Gwen Stefani reflects on 'catastrophic' time with family

Gwen Stefani is reflecting on her ‘second chance at life’ following her ‘catastrophic’ time with family.

The Voice judge, who tied the knot with Blake Shelton back in 2021, opened up about her husband’s impact on her family.

During an exclusive interview with The Guardian, the No Doubt frontwoman said of Shelton, "Meeting my husband felt like a second chance at life. Because when my family fell apart, it felt like a catastrophe."

Recalling the most terrible time of her life, when she divorced from Gavin Rossdale and her band No Doubt went on a hiatus, she further went on to add, "How do you pick yourself up from that? But God put this other person there to love me.”

Stefani’s beloved husband, whom she has been in a relationship with for nine years, is stepfather to the Don’t Speak singer’s three sons, including Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10.

The 55-year-old’s marriage to the Bush singer ended after he was accused of cheating on her with the family’s nanny.

In addition, the singer-songwriter highlighted that her latest album, Bouquet, offers an inside glimpse into her relationship with Blake.