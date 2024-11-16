Dolly Parton says 'goodbye' to another cherished family member

Dolly Parton's brother tragically passes away at 82

Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of her late brother, who tragically passed away at the age of 82.

David Wilburn Parton's death was announced by his sister Stella Parton on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, November 15.

The 75-year-old wrote in a heart-wrenching post, “My brother David passed away peacefully this morning. It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one, but he got his angel wings and is now at peace.”

Stella widely shared the obituary across various platforms.

She wrote on Facebook, “It’s never easy to lose a loved one in the early hours of the morning.”

Meanwhile, she wrote on Threads, "My brother David left us this morning. He finally got his angel wings. RIP dear soul. Love you forever."

The late superintendent died at his home on November 15, although his cause of death is still unknown.

Dolly has yet to comment on the death of her brother, who was a retired bridge builder superintendent at Simpson Construction.

David is survived by his wife as well as two daughters Donna and Dena, and nephew-son Lucas.