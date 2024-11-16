Donald Trump aiding Prince Harry amid personal struggles with Melania

Donald Trump is reportedly being tipped to offer support to Prince Harry despite his previous public threats to investigate the Duke’s US visa status.

According to royal commentator Jennie Bond, the former royal correspondent, Trump is unlikely to follow through on his statements, suggesting that he often says one thing and does another.

This comes amid claims that Melania Trump, the former First Lady, has been "upset and worried" over the ongoing immigration issues surrounding her family.

His immigration lawyer revealed that the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, was responsible for releasing Melania's mother's immigration records, which have sparked tension between Trump and the foundation.

The foundation obtained and published around 165 pages of Amalija Knavs' immigration papers through a Freedom of Information Act request to the Department of Homeland Security.

Wildes criticized the US government for not ensuring the safety and security of former First Families, saying, “Mrs. Trump is rightfully upset.”

This comes at a time when the Trump family faces heightened scrutiny, including over the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, in which he admitted to using recreational drugs during his youth.

Despite these tensions, royal commentator Jennie Bond speculates that Donald may not pursue his previous threats to investigate Prince Harry, as he is reportedly not a fan of the Heritage Foundation, which could shift the dynamics of the situation.