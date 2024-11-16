Prince Harry faces setback as longtime charity director quits after 18 years

Prince Harry has faced a setback with the resignation of his long-time charity director, Lynda Chalker, after 18 years at the helm.

Chalker, who served as a trustee for Sentebale, the charity Prince Harry founded to support Lesotho’s most vulnerable children affected by extreme poverty and the HIV/AIDS crisis, has been a pivotal figure in the organization’s growth.

A spokesperson for Lady Chalker emphasized that despite stepping down from her formal position, her dedication to Sentebale and the Duke of Sussex remains steadfast.

The former MP, who also established the Chalker Foundation to improve healthcare in Africa, has made lasting contributions to the charity’s mission.

The charity co-founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso in 2006, has been a lifeline for children and young people impacted by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Since its inception, the charity has grown significantly, initially addressing the devastating effects of the HIV/AIDS crisis in Lesotho, where one in three children had lost a parent to the disease.

Lynda, who has served as the charity’s director for 18 years, has played an integral role in its success.

A retired British MP, Chalker served between 1974 and 1992, including as Minister of State for Overseas Development and Africa from 1989 to 1997 under Prime Ministers Margaret Thatcher and John Major.

Although stepping down from her formal position, Lynda remains deeply committed to both Sentebale and its mission to support vulnerable children across Southern Africa.