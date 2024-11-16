Meghan Markle follows Princess Kate's lead with similar gesture

Meghan's engagement ring had been absent during several of her recent public outings

Meghan Markle recently sparked attention when she was spotted wearing her "missing" engagement ring, following a similar move by Princess Kate just days earlier.

Both royal women had previously appeared without their engagement rings on certain occasions, fueling speculation among fans.

At the launch of Highbrow Hippie, a new haircare line by celebrity colourist Kadi Lee, Meghan showcased her diamond engagement ring, which was designed by Prince Harry in 2017.

This came just days after Princess Kate, 42, wore her iconic sapphire engagement ring for the first time in months during the Festival of Remembrance, alongside her husband, Prince William.

Kate had also recently stepped out in Southport to meet the families of stabbing victims, but her sapphire engagement ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana, was noticeably absent. However, it made a reappearance at the Royal Albert Hall last Saturday.

Similarly, Meghan's engagement ring had been absent during several of her recent public outings. For instance, she didn't wear it when visiting Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara on International Day of the Girl.

Fans on social media expressed concerns over the missing jewel. One commented, "I find this odd because usually Meghan always wears her engagement ring unless she is at a hospital for safety reasons for the patients."

Another user wrote, "If this wasn’t filmed last week I would wonder if Meghan is copying Catherine again by not wearing her engagement ring and just her wedding and eternity band."

Despite the speculation, many Sussex fans defended Meghan, with one saying, "Let us know when Meghan Markle ditches her wedding band. Till then, not wearing the engagement ring is a non-issue." Another added, "Seriously. Many women don’t wear their engagement ring ALL the time! Plenty of times I’d put mine in our safe and just wear my wedding band."