Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s strategy to handle Prince Archie concerns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly taking a step back to "let the dust settle" over concerns for their children, Archie and Lilibet, a royal commentator has revealed.

With Donald Trump’s recent win in the U.S. presidential election, speculation is mounting about what this could mean for the Sussexes’ future in the States.

Although the Duke and Duchess refrained from openly endorsing Joe Biden in 2020, they notably encouraged American voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity," a message widely interpreted as a subtle critique of Trump.

This election cycle, however, Meghan, now and Harry remained completely silent, avoiding any public political stance.

The Duke of Sussex faces a visa dispute with the conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, which has raised questions about whether he disclosed his prior drug use on his U.S. immigration paperwork.

Prince Harry admitted to using drugs in his memoir, Spare, released in January 2023.

Former President Donald Trump previously told Nigel Farage on GB News that "appropriate action" should be taken if Harry is found to have misrepresented himself, adding at a political conference that the Biden administration has been "too gracious" to Harry and Meghan since their relocation to the U.S. in 2020.

However, royal commentator Jennie Bond suggests that the Duke and Duchess are likely to remain in California, despite Trump’s re-election.

Bond noted that their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, are well-settled in Montecito, making a move unlikely.

"I think they’ll let the dust settle and see how things develop – they seem very happy with their Californian lifestyle and won’t want to unsettle their children unnecessarily," Bond said.

Meghan and Harry also have a backup option, having recently bought a holiday home in Portugal, conveniently close to the residence of Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.